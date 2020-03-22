Pro Tour: Giorgio Binda v Oleg Migachev Live Stream

Giorgio Binda v Oleg Migachev. Forecast for the Pro Tour (March 22, 2020)

Oleg Migachev in the framework of the Pro Tour in Moscow on March 22 will play with Giorgio Binda. What are the chances of the Russians to succeed in the upcoming game? – read in our forecast.

Giorgio Binda

At Bindu not specified start of the season, where he scraped together the run of six defeats in a row. Now the situation is more or less leveled. The representative of Switzerland does not have many winning series, but nevertheless now he can count on them, because he is in good shape.

Bind won the last two matches – in two games he beat Boris Boronin (7-5, 7-5) and in three he dealt with Vitaly Baynev (6-4, 6-7, 7-5).

Oleg Migachev

Migachev this season comes with varying success, now and then alternating victories with defeats. In the last five matches, for example, Oleg won only two victories. One is over his future opponent Giorgio Binda (7-6, 6-4), and the second is over Vital Baynev in two games (6-4, 6-3).

Statistics

For personal meetings leads Migachev with a score of 5-4.

In the last five matches, Binda won three victories, Migachev – two.

Forecast

Migachev is an outsider of the meeting, and this is not entirely clear. Oleg leads in personal meetings (5-4), he recently beat Bindu in two games. Perhaps Binda will be able to take revenge in the upcoming game, but definitely he will not be easy to do it. We propose to put Migachev with a handicap on games to win.

Our forecast is the victory of Migachev with the handicap (+4) of the game for a coefficient of 1.85 in BC Fonbet.