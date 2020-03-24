Pro Tour: Oleg Migachev vs Vladimir Tsirkin live stream, preview, betting tips

Oleg Migachev vs Vladimir Tsirkin. Forecast for the Pro Tour (March 24, 2020)

Oleg Migachev in the framework of the Pro Tour in Moscow on March 24 will play with Vladimir Tsirkin. The last three personal meetings have remained with Tsirkin, what will happen this time? – read in our forecast.

Oleg Migachev

Migachev has recently slowed down a little – in the last five matches he won only one victory. On Friday, March 20, Oleg won in two games over Vitaliy Baynev (6-4, 6-3).

After this Victoria, Migachev collected three defeats in a row, one of which was inflicted on him by his future opponent Vladimir Tsirkin (4-6, 6-4, 7-5).

Vladimir Tsirkin

Tsirkin’s results in the last five meetings are much better than his future rival. Vladimir won three victories in the last five matches – twice during this period Tsirkin was beaten in three games.

Tsirkin scored another victory over Vitaly Baynev, beating him in two sets (6-2, 6-2).

Statistics

In personal meetings, the score is 5-5.

In the last five matches, Tsirkin won three victories, Migachev – one.

Forecast

The last personal meetings between the tennis players were held in equal fight. The matches were three-set and it is noteworthy that it was Migachev, who managed to take the first set, who started the meeting better. We expect that in the upcoming confrontation Oleg will be able to show a good start and take the first batch.

Our forecast is the victory of Migachev in the 1st set for a coefficient of 1.93 in the BC Marathon.