Pro Tour: Sergey Proshin v Alexandr Smirnov live stream, preview, betting tips

Sergey Proshin v Alexander Smirnov. Forecast for the (March 22, 2020)

Sergei Proshin in the framework of the Pro Tour on March 22 will play with Alexander Smirnov. Will the outsider of the meeting catch hold of the victory in the upcoming game? – read in our forecast.

Sergey Proshin

Proshin is in good shape. In the last five matches, Sergey won four victories, one of which was over his future opponent Alexander Smirnov. Tennis players met on Friday, March 20, and Proshin beat Smirnov in four games with a score of 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Alexandr Smirnov

Smirnov in the last five meetings suffered three defeats. Including a loss to Proshin, Alexander also lost to Dmitry Zakharkin (4-6, 2-6) and Yevgeny Abramov (2-6, 6-3, 2-6).

During this month, Smirnov met twice with Proshin. And if on the eve he lost to him, then last week he won in two sets (7-5, 6-4).

Statistics

For personal meetings, Proshin leads with a score of 47-2.

In the last five meetings, Proshin won four victories, Smirnov – one.

Forecast

Proshin is now in excellent shape, moreover, he has a significant advantage over Smirnov in personal meetings (47-2). However, the last PM showed that Smirnov knows how to fight, so we expect that Alexander will be able to fight the favorite of the meeting in the upcoming match.

Our forecast is the victory of Smirnov with the handicap (+4.5) of the game for a coefficient of 1.95 in BC Fonbet.