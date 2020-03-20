Pro Tour : Vladimir Tsirkin Vs Boris Boronin live stream, preview, betting tips

Vladimir Tsirkin Vs Boris Boronin. Forecast for the Pro Tour (March 20, 2020)

Vladimir Tsirkin will play with Boris Boronin in the framework of the Pro Tour on March 20. How will the upcoming fight end? – read in our forecast.

Vladimir Tsirkin

Tsirkin won four victories in the last five meetings. The only defeat for Vladimir during this time was caused by his future rival Boris Boronin. They met on Tuesday, March 17, and Boronin defeated Tsirkin in two games with a score of 6-3, 6-4.

On Thursday, March 19, Tsirkin met with Oleg Migachev and beat him in three sets (6-7, 7-5, 6-4).

Boris Boronin

Boronin only the day before suffered his first defeat in the last five games – in two sets he lost to the Swiss tennis player Giorgio Binde (5-7, 5-7). Prior to this, Boris, in addition to Tsirkin, beat Vitaliy Bainev (7-5, 6-4) and Oleg Migachev (6-3, 7-5).

In general, Boronin has only three losses this season with 45 wins.

1xBet

Statistics

In personal meetings, Boronin leads with a score of 55-3.

In the last five games, tennis players won four victories.

Forecast

Boronin confidently leads in personal meetings with Tsirkin with a score of 55-3. This month, tennis players played three times with each other and in all three matches Boronin won without losing a set. We expect that once again the victory will go to Boris, so we propose to put him on him in the upcoming meeting.

Our forecast is the victory of Boronin with the handicap (-4) of the game for a coefficient of 1.81 in BC Fonbet.