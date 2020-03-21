Pro Tour: Vladimir Tsirkin Vs Oleg Migachev live stream, preview, betting tips

Vladimir Tsirkin Vs Oleg Migachev. Forecast for the Pro Tour (March 21, 2020)

Vladimir Tsirkin in the framework of the Pro Tour in Moscow on March 21 will play with Oleg Migachev, whom he beat on the eve in three games. What will be the next opposition of tennis players? – read in our forecast.

Vladimir Tsirkin

Tsirkin on the eve interrupted the black bar, which totaled ten defeats in a row. Now Vladimir is playing less stable. In his last five meetings, he won three victories, one of which was over his future opponent Oleg Migachev. The meeting ended in three games in favor of Tsirkin with a score of 6-7, 7-5, 6-4.

Oleg Migachev

Migachev in the current season is relatively good, but he can’t boast of long winning streaks. In the last five meetings, Oleg has collected three defeats. On Friday, March 20, Migachev met with Vitaliy Baynev and beat him in two games with a score of 6-4, 6-3.

Statistics

For personal meetings, Migachev leads with a score of 55-18.

In the last five games, Tsirkin won three victories, Migachev – two.

Forecast

Migachev leads in personal meetings with a score of 55-18. However, the last two personalities were left for Tsirkin, who also now demonstrates good tennis. We expect that in the upcoming meeting there will be an equal fight, therefore, we propose to put on victory Tsirkin with a handicap in games.

Our forecast is the victory of Tsirkin with the handicap (+2.5) of the game for a coefficient of 1.81 in BC Marathon.