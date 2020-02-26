Producer of the film “Back to the future” he explained the reluctance to remake

Producer Bob Gale and Director Robert Zemeckis will shoot a remake of the trilogy “Back to the future”, reports “Bi-bi-si”.

According to Gale, it won’t spoil classic films modern adaptation despite the fact that Universal regularly invites him to reshoot the trilogy or release its sequel. Creating a remake of it compared with the delivery of their own children into prostitution. “We don’t want to ruin anyone’s childhood. The musical is a great way to give the public a return in Back to the future and not to spoil what has been done before,” he said on the eve of the premiere of the musical in Manchester.

Without the permission of Gale and Zemeckis Universal will not be able to remove the continuation of “Back to the future”.