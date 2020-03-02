Production of face masks in China exceeded 110 million units per day

In China today, a daily produced 116 million in medical and other protective masks. It is reported TASS with reference to the state Committee for Affairs of development and reforms of the country.

It noted that the production of masks for the month increased 12 times, which allowed to overcome the deficiency of this extremely in demand in the current epidemic period of the product.

Explained that amid the spread of the disease caused by a coronavirus, wearing protective masks in most regions of China is required.