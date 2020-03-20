Prognosis: Kalash Criminal balance “they were all afraid of Booba” !

Share on Facebook

In Prognosis, Kalash Criminal address a message, or a tackle to Booba, indicating that ” all the world was afraid of him “

Is it an attack or a “tribute” ? This is the question that will arise for the fans of Kalash Criminal for some time after his sentence dedicated to Booba. A punchline dropped in his last piece Prognosis.

The year 2020 know some of the torments with the Covid-19 that is affecting more and more of the world. However, fans of the rapper in the hood have at least been able to smile again thanks to his latest video Prognosis.

A clip that will do a lot of things to talk about because, as we used to know, the artist loose on a text for Booba. We don’t really know if it is a tackle or a statement of the state of French rap.

For you to make your own opinion, you relayons the extract in question of Kalash Criminal in Prognosis: “In this game they were all afraid of Booba, I say out loud what people are thinking… “

So we need to know the nature of these words. In any case, discovering that his blaze appeared, the Duke of Boulogne was soon to take the word as pointed out by our colleagues from Mouv’.

You all know the temperament of B2O and his side teasingly on the social networks. This is why, as soon as a tackle is available to be sent, its fans are quick to let him know to respond.

But as we used to know, in Prognosis, we don’t really know if the rapper in the hood try to go to the clash, as a few months ago. On the side of Booba, you would prefer to play the card of appeasement in this period of Covid-19:

“Kalash you sent a message in Prognosis,” told him a fan. It was then that the D. U. C responded: “blessed be he. The only thing that matters today is to save our parents, our children and ourselves “.

A very beautiful message from the rapper that we are not used to it.