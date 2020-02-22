Promised to be in the next life a good man: in the United States executed the maniac who killed the rapist

In the United States, unlike most European countries, the death penalty. Although death sentences are executed relatively rarely, this does happen occasionally.

One such case occurred recently in Tennessee, where the electric chair was executed by a 58-year-old killer Nicholas Sutton, who has been in prison brutally murdered over and over tyrant, writes the newspaper Metro.

It is reported that before the relatives of the Sutton unsuccessfully tried to overturn his death sentence, which he received for the murder of his own grandmother, and two others in 1979.

Even while in prison, Sutton and his accomplice Thomas Street entered the cell dealer cannabis Carl Estepa and stabbed him 38 times in the two homemade blades supposedly for selling bad merchandise. The man died.

In turn, the daughter of the murdered Steppe, called his father “a terrible man” and stated that Sutton gave them the honor, depriving him of life. It turns out that Estep was convicted of rape stepdaughter and also set fire to the house and the accident that killed a little sister women.

When she learned about the murder of his father, said that he felt relief and believed in God.

For pardoning Sutton played and the guards of the prison, saying that the convict saved their lives, as well as the relatives of those killed Estepa people.

However, the penalty has not been abolished. Before going to the electric chair on February 20, Sutton thanked family and friends for the support given to him and promised that in the next life will be a better person.

