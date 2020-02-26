Proper motivation: the star of the series “School” delighted racy photos

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Правильная мотивация: звезда сериала «Школа» восхитила пикантными фото

Popular actress, star of TV series “School” Elizaveta Vasilenko, who previously shared with the “FACTS” secrets of the colleagues has shown spicy photo, made in Malaysia.

Fans of the girls said that these photos motivate them to monitor themselves, play sports and enjoy life. They thanked Lisa for the “right motivation”.

The shots of the babe posing in shorts and a swimsuit that merges with tanned skin.

“God, you’re luxurious, Liz, Lisa — you are fire”, “Lizok, you’re beautiful!” “Why are you so beautiful?”, “Lisa, you’re the best. Always inspire me”, “Whoo, Lisa, what a gentle”, “Liza, how do you motivate, just the sun”, “Figure your cool”, — write fans.

We will remind, earlier Vasilenko showed fans a perfect stomach.

Maria Batterbury

