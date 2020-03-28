Protection from coronavirus: in the USA bulk buying bins

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Защита от коронавируса: в США массово скупают бункеры

In the United States began a boom in the construction of bunkers.

About this newspaper the Los Angeles Times.

According to them, American citizens began to buy up various types of defensive fortifications to protect yourself and your family from becoming infected with a coronavirus.

It is noted that the cost of the bins varies from 39.5 thousand dollars to 8.35 million dollars.

The phone company in construction does not cease.

In addition, coronavirus infection has spread quickly in new York, and authorities urged citizens to leave the cities and to isolate themselves for 14 days.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
