Protection of Putin was allowed to use to protect helicopters and Armored personnel carriers

The state Duma of Russia has allowed the staff of the Federal guard service, which protects the first persons of Russia and, in particular, Vladimir Putin, to apply for operational tasks military equipment.

As Radio Liberty reports, Arsenal employees of the FSO, who could use physical force, special means and weapons, will expand through the use of their helicopter gunships and armored personnel carriers.

With the orders of their application will be given immediate unit commanders.

The authors of the bill were deputies from the faction “United Russia” Vasily Piskarev, Ernest Valeev and Alexander Khinshtein, a member “Fair Russia” Nikolay Ryzhak.

We will remind, on March 10, the state Duma adopted amendments to the Constitution to abolish presidential terms and 16 March, the constitutional court upheld the amendments to the Constitution and procedure of their adoption. With these changes, President Putin will be eligible again to run for the office of the President.

