Protections hygienic: Scotland, the first country to vote for free !

For the past few years, the price of the protections hygienic controversy! Scotland would thus be the first country to make it free !

We all know ! The protections hygienic cost a lot of money. As well, some women do not have access to them, this poses a problem ! Scotland decided to rectify this problem by making them free ! MCE TV tells you more !

That you are rather followers of tampons or pads, protections cost a lot of money ! For many women, every me, buy the necessities is complicated ! The government of‘Scotland has voted a law proposal for the free protections hygienic.

Today, there exist alternatives more economic, such as the Cup or the breeches of the rules. But they are interesting over the long term. Everyone, therefore, can not afford to spend thirty euros on a shot. Scotland is a pioneer in the field.

In fact, by 2018, students in scotland were to receive the free of protections. A very good idea so ! They decided to explore it further ! This year, everything will be free. The law was passed this February 25, according to Reuters. It takes approximately 28 million euros per year.

Scotland offers the protections hygienic of all women !

Thus, the scottish will be able to find these protections in a variety of places. They can go on to look at the pharmacy for example. Mep Monica said : “The adoption of this text marks a turning point in normalizing menstruation in Scotland. (…) Our parliament takes account of gender issues. “She adds : “It is a commodity “.

Another member of the scottish parliament has given its opinion. She says,” (…) Be financially penalized because of a natural function related to the body is neither just nor fair. “The scottish have the chance to become the first women in Europe to be able to protect themselves for free !

So, now that Scotland has made it official. It is hoped that other countries will want to follow the same path. Feminists are putting pressure on the State. But in France, it does not seem ready yet to arrive…