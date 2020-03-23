Protective mask for two minutes: Ukrainian singer gave a master class (video)

Popular Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn, which until recently wanted to lose weight, sitting in quarantine, help children with lessons and conducts master classes in the network. During this master class the singer showed how to make a face mask for two minutes.

For this mask, you will need elastic bands and paper napkins. Fedyshyn said that it is better to buy a real medical mask but in pharmacies there, and store, Bank or pharmacy is not always possible to go without a mask.

We will remind, earlier singer Robbie Williams has shared his version of protective mask that does not need stitching. Mask Gaitana — reusable.

. Need a special mask respirators. Conventional medical masks, gauze and improvised will protect others if you are already sick. And so, as people may not be aware of the disease, the better in public places wearing a mask.

