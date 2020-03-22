Protective measures against coronavirus from China will be delivered in several stages, Deputy head of OP

Защитные средства от коронавируса из Китая будут доставляться в несколько этапов, - замглавы ОП

Ukrainian aircraft in two stages will deliver from China protective measures against coronavirus. This became known from the statement of the Deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kirill Timoshenko, published on Facebook.

“Just now in China is loaded Ukrainian aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Laboratory tests, rapid tests, masks, disinfectants, ventilators, etc.”, – said Tymoshenko.

According to him, this is only the first batch of protective equipment that will be delivered to Ukraine from China. Aircraft from China will arrive in Ukraine on March 22.

The next batch of funds from the coronavirus will arrive in Kiev in a few days, said Tymoshenko.

