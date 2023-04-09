Protesters stick posters to windows of Winnipeg Police HQ

Spread the love

Police say approximately 150 people showed up outside Winnipeg Police Service Headquarters.

Protestors attending a rally to commemorate an Indigenous woman whose remains were discovered in a landfill posted their posters to the windows of Winnipeg Police Service headquarters.

They demand that the authorities launch a more thorough investigation into this death and continue to search the city's landfills for the bodies of other missing women.

The Linda Beardy memorial rally began Friday afternoon when participants blocked an intersection in downtown Winnipeg. They then had to go in front of the town hall of the municipality.

The route has been changed. Police say approximately 150 people showed up outside the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters. A large window was smashed near one of the entrances to the building.

According to a video, a person with a megaphone convinced the crowd to stop banging on the windows and instead stick the signs there.

Authorities said Thursday that Ms Beardy had not been murdered , claiming the mother-of-four was last seen climbing over a trash can, which was emptied by a truck three hours later.

L& #x27;Major Crimes Unit is investigating the broken window.