“Prove that thin with lipstick”: women launched the Network interesting challenge (photo)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

To lose weight during lent not only Ukrainian priests, but women in many countries of the world.

To show their achievements to their call with a conventional lipstick, writes Daily Mail.

A pioneer of the new competition was the Chinese actress Chen Shu, who shared a video in which she’s trying to hold on clavicle red lipstick. The woman urged other Internet users to participate in the challenge. During the day, her post got more than 200 million views, writes “Lenta.ru”.

Followers of the actress admired the thinness of the Chinese and stated that this trick can be done only people the same size. “Do I have lipstick, but I need to borrow your collarbone”, “Why are you so skinny?! You’re amazing!” — they wrote in the comments.

Follower of trend began to publish photographs in which they demonstrate the ability to keep the lipstick on the bone. One of them took a selfie, which shows a handful of coins, folded in her collarbone.

Publication of the singer scored more than eight million likes and has inspired women to show the body: they publish photos with the hashtag #jlochallenge.

