PS4 and Nintendo Switch: the sales and prices explode during the confinement !

Sales of the Nintendo Switch and its competitor, the PS4 of Sony explode. It must be said that at the time of the confinement, the gamers flocking to the area.

This time, we did not really have other choice than staying at home. A boon for Nintendo Switch and PS4, the sales of which are exploding in these times. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

We may say, the confinement makes us true geeks, in short. And it, Sony and Nintendo have understood this, evidenced by the sales of their PS4 and their Switch.

In any case, according to the website Gamesindustry, the sales of these consoles have climbed to nearly 140% of the 16 to the 22 march ! A very good score, in sum, for these two consoles already well-established.

Indeed, one of the key titles on the Nintendo Switch is Animal Crossing. This simulation of life proved a massive hit, especially in the period of confinement.

It is a bit THE place to be during the quarantine. Between the 16th and the 22nd march the game was being sold already at 4.3 million copies.

So much that even the WHO recommends it to gamers on the Sunday to have a change of ideas and highlight the Nintendo Switch. Finally, let us not misuse the good things, because the game can be an addiction.

However, geeker creates a certain social link, to the persons confined only. This is what advocates for the campaign #PlayTogether.

Nintendo Switch, PS4: the price hike does not stop the players !

In parallel, the resellers do not hesitate to inflate their prices, to the chagrin of the players. As well, The Nintendo Switch sells for over 500 euros on Cdiscount, compared to 450 on Amazon or at almost € 400 on Rakuten.

Prices well above the launch price of 299€. Finally, this has not prevented a large number of obtain.

According to the DG of the union of publishers of software and leisure, ” a lot of people have wanted to ensure that, before the confinement, tobe content to deal with and changing the ideas “.

There is also a renewed interest for the physical boxes, against downloads. In France, this sales segment increased from 70.2%.

Yes, the downloads do not provide the guarantee of having the game right now. As server failures have worried a !