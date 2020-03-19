PS5: 100 PS4 games backwards compatible from the start !

Share on Facebook

Mark Cerny has announced great news about the PS5. 100 PS4 games could be backwards compatible from the start

Of course, we don’t know yet when the PS5 would come out because of the sars coronavirus. But good news about it is always good to take. Precisely, the programmer Mark Cerny comes to announce a very good, especially compared to the PS4.

Because yes, at the moment we can “only” play to the PS4. Many games are already at our disposal to be able to spend time. But the biggest fans appreciate being able to play their favorite game for several years.

This was unfortunately impossible so far. In fact, we could not play games on the PS3 on his little sister. But with the arrival of the PS5, so it may change.

Sony had already talked about the backward compatibility of his machine. But it was still unclear up to now. However, Mark Cerny, programmer, has to know, as relayed by our colleagues from Booska-P:

“We recently had a look on the side of 100 games on PlayStation 4 the most played. And we expect that most of them are playable at the time of the launch of the PS5 “.

100 PS4 games playable on the PS5 ?

But then, what does this mean-does it ? In reality, nothing has yet been released about the famous backward compatibility. Mark Cerny has simply to know that they had “looked” at what were the most played games at the current time.

In order to be able to have the “chance” to resume his / her party, from among the established list, on PS5. Remains to be seen whether Sony will really give the opportunity to ensure that we play our favorite titles from PS4 on his little sister.

He will still have to wait a few weeks, or even months, before you have more info concrete about it.

Because to this day, we don’t even know when the PS5 could be available on the market. With the spread of the Covid-19, the launch date seems increasingly postponed. If at the beginning, the output was planned for the end of 2020, this could finally be 2021…