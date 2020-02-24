PS5: a controller capable of detecting sweat and the heart rate ?

The release date of the PS5 approach and new information has been revealed. Thus, the new controller will surprise you.

The players are no longer able to wait for the arrival of the PS5. Moreover, information concerning the new controller come to be disclosed. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

PS5 or Xbox Series X, the choice will be tough. Thus, between the two major brands of consoles, the battle has already begun. And you know what ? They advertise very heavy ! On the side of Microsoft, we know a lot already. In fact, the firm had unveiled his new machine. However, in its competitor, the japanese, the mystery is still immense.

Even before its release, the PS5 is already the favorite console developers. It is, in any case, say the polls. Yet, the public doesn’t know much about this new product. It is necessary to believe that Sony likes to be desired. However, one thing is for sure. It will therefore be possible to run the old games. And yes, the machine will be ” backwards compatible “ ! The great class.

This home screen is so classy ! A slight modification of the design and especially the covers of the games 😍😍😍😍 Well I vote for it to be on my #PS5 !☝️☝️ pic.twitter.com/Ih6kPyKsjB — Winnicki (@KacperWinnicki) February 19, 2020

A controller that is smart for the PS5 ?

For months, leaks about the PS5 do not cease to invade the Canvas. Patents, or videos, anything goes. However, the majority of these ads are false. However, a new patent has just made its appearance. It is, therefore, Respawn First , which was unveiled. No, it is not about the console itself, but the new controller !

Good news for fans, the product promises to be crazy ! Thus, the controller of the PS5 could detect the rate of sweat of the player, but also his heart rate. Anything to fit your parties, to your moods ! Now, there’s no more wait and to hope to have this jewel between their hands.