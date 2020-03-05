PS5 and Xbox Series X: the consoles will be more expensive than expected !

Share on Facebook

If the Xbox Series X is revealed little by little, the PS5 is still waiting ! However, a new rumor made the rounds of the web !

Players from around the world await news of the PS5 ! While we know a bit more about the Xbox Series X, a new ad just hit the web… MCE TV tells you more !

The rumors never end to appear ! Around the PS5, the mystery is almost total ! If there is one thing we are certain, it is the name that she will. Good, for once, there is no great innovation. The new console follows the lineage of its predecessors.

On the side of the american giant, the situation is quite different. Thus, Microsoft has preferred to disclose his console as soon as possible. The Xbox Series X announcement so very heavy ! Number of Teraflops, backward compatibility, or design of the product, the public already knows everything of the future machine !

Despite various announcements, the internet users have only a single word at the mouth, the PS5 ! Say nothing seems to be the best way to get them to talk. By his silence, Sony develops a sacred frustration among the fans ! In fact, they can’t wait any longer. But when an official announcement ?

PS5 and Xbox Series X, the price of the bag !

In view of his silence, and thus, the rumours that animate the communication of the japanese firm. As well, a new ad just hit the web ! It is therefore the price of future consoles ! If one knows that the Xbox Series X will make its appearance by the end of the year, Microsoft has still not announced the price of its product !

The information comes from the site Mydrivers. Thus, the PS5 and the Xbox Series X should cost more than 600 dollars ! No, you’re not dreaming.

Of course, the players wanted news of the PS5. However, they were not expecting such an announcement ! This price is justified there by the quality of the console ?