PS5: breathtaking speed for the new Sony console !

The PS5 is released in the end of the year, it may revolutionize through its speed ! It should be the fastest on the circuit thanks to his hard drive.

In confinement period, the video games run at full speed… but the PS5 is not even out ! For lovers, Sony has announced a good news : the console should be the fastest ever created.

While the release date of the PS5 is not yet known, then, that fans have worried that the Coronavirus is extended shelf of the console, Sony began to reveal the contours…

And one thing seems certain : the new console will revolutionise surely not the world of gaming. On the other hand, it should appeal to fans of Play Station : power, graphics and most importantly fast, this will be the recipe used by Sony !

First innovation, the hard drive SS5. A stranger to all the fans. But a true war machine : the hard drive the most powerful on the circuit. The console will be much faster than its ancestors.

“Exceptional speed “, this is the argument the flagship of the brand. End of the loading time is endless, the end of crash : ” the PS5 is much more fluidity and dynamism “.

The PS5, a console that is fast and efficient

The speed increases, the fun increases also. ” As a result of such gain of speed, developers will be able to create worlds richest and most extensive (…) on their side, players can take advantage more quickly of their games. “

A promise, therefore : of games the largest, most beautiful… and thus more interesting. With ” a level of realism never before achieved” . Sony promises : his PS5 will have better graphics.

The console might as well immerse ourselves in a world that is almost real. ” The water, the glass, the refraction of the light, the hair of the characters and many other elements will gain in realism. “

Beautiful promises, which make you want to see in the real world… especially at this time. It will still wait until the end of the year to try out the new console. The PS5 is expected in November 2020 !