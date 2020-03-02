PS5: learn all about the pro version of the console !

Share on Facebook

For the PS5, the rumors are many more than the official announcements. But what is it in the pro version of the console ?

All the players of the planet are eager to see the arrival of the new generation of consoles in their living rooms. This news about the pro version of the PS5 may very well please them. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Between Sony and Microsoft, the battle has already begun. Who will win the console wars ? The mystery remains whole. In fact, the 2 giants of the video game have opted for strategies quite different. Thus, the american giant has decided to reveal everything to his audience. For the PS5, we still do not know much.

Recently, the firm Microsoft has made a big announcement to his audience. The Xbox Series X will thus be 12 Teraflops ! We can therefore expect to see the arrival of a console powerful on the market. As a reminder, his little sister is half less.

On the side of the japanese giant, the mystery remains whole. And yes, the firm, Sony prefers to stay blurry for the time being in order to reveal the least possible. Thus, this strategy seems to be bearing fruit. Despite the lack of info, people don’t talk about the PS5.

PS5 pro version

Failing to have concrete information, leaks multiply. For the moment, only one thing is so safe. The PS5 will be released by the end of the year. For the rest, players can only rely on rumours. As well, a new ad has just fallen.

To the delight of fans, the PS5 version pro may very well go out at the same time as its classic version. It is what it is ! But that’s not all ! The price of the 2 models were also unveiled.

So it could be that the PS5 will be sold 399 dollars. For the pro version, it will add 100. As well, the graphic quality of this second version could break records. However, nothing is confirmed yet !