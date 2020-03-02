PS5: release date, compatible games and latest news ! [RED WIRE]

Share on Facebook

You are looking forward to welcoming the PS5 in your living room ? Follow all the info on the new console of the japanese giant !

All the players of the planet are waiting for just one thing, to get the future PlayStation. Please find all the info about the PS5. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

A release planned for the end of 2020

If there is one thing that is known about the PS5… It is that one does not know large thing. However, the release date is known ! Players will have the pleasure of welcoming the new console from Sony by the end of the year. If no precise date has been unveiled, the PS5 should still make its appearance in 2020.

Also, the pro version could indeed land at the same time ! Nice surprise for the fans. Nevertheless, nothing is safe for the moment. The epidemic of the coronavirus might come to delay the output of the console.

A console backwards compatible

The future of the console is likely to surprise more than one. Thus, large innovations are to be expected. Just like the Xbox Series X, the PS5 will therefore be backwards compatible ! A great opportunity for players nostalgic of bringing out their old games lying around in the closet.

But that’s not all ! The future machine looks also very powerful. It will, therefore, 9 Teraflops, which is 3 more than the PS4, Pro. Not bad ! Nevertheless, the competition has put the package. As well, the Xbox Series X ad 12 !

A controller innovative

The controller of the PS5 may also know of big changes. Thus, the DualSchok 5 may very well be a jewel of technology in itself. According to Respawn First, it may thus detect the rate of sweat, but also, the heart rate ! What adapt to the conditions of the players.

However, a patent non-official has recently startled the players. He announced then that the future controller will be endowed witha removable battery.