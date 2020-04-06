PS5: Sony ready to cancel the console output ? “What good is it ? “

Share on Facebook

All the faithful of Sony waiting anxiously for the release of the PS5. But the american competition could hamper its release ?

Between Sony and Microsoft, the battle has already begun. However, the overwhelming power of the Xbox Series X seems to scare the developers of the PS5… MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Confined for almost 3 weeks, every inhabitant leads a relentless fight against boredom.

Stuck at home, it is then necessary to find something to keep busy. However, some people do not know this problem.

Alongside their consoles, the players are then up to the task ! Stay at home ? Nothing more easy when you can play !

However, even if they are very attached to their PS4, her little sister, their is already of the eye.

And yes ! As you know, the PS5 will be very soon available ! Finally… this is what everyone thought.

In an article published yesterday, the site GamerGen.com then made a big announcement.

To the great despair of the most faithful, the PS5 will be so not their day. We know… It is very hard to collect.

Sony abandons the project PS5 ?

While the group has recently presented the technical aspects of the PS5, GamerGen says that the project will not see the day.

So it seems that Sony can’t compete with the power of the console american. It must be said that this last sends very heavy !

“With 12 TFLOPS, Microsoft is doing much better with its Xbox Series X that we with the 10.3″. What a disappointment…

Good, you will have understood, this is just a hoax. Don’t worry, the japanese company has never stated such.

Thus, the PS5 will do well and its appearance by the end of the year. Also, for those who are concerned, the news is very good.

In a press release, Sony has stated that the crisis of the Covid-19 would not have any impact on the release date of the console.