PS5: the complete list of games confirmed by Sony for its new console !

Share on Facebook

Sony launches the PS5 by the end of the year, and begins teaser ! The first games available on the console are out… Here’s a top 5 !

The PS5 will not have a delivery due to the coronavirus, and Sony starts to make us salivate… The first games planned on the new console are starting to come out ! A little top 5, for wait ?

PS5 : Sony launches the big moves

Gods & Monster

Ancient Greece has already been a success for Ubisoft with Assassin’s Creed… the editor then retry the shot with Gods & Monsters ! Expected on the PS5 before the end of 2020, the game we will play as a hero customizable…

It is called Fenyx. On a background of Greek mythology, we will therefore take his place for a game of action and adventure. Objective ? Successfully complete puzzles to discover the world !

A new Raimbow Six on PS5

Ubisoft, always, with a title good news… Quarantine ! The opus Seat of Raimbow Six tops, the 55 millions of players will be able to leave to the assault on PS5 !

This time, it will probably be a little more trash, since Sony is talking about Survival-Horror. And Ubisoft put on the cooperation of three players. It will shoot in bursts between the Delta Force and the GIGN !

Watch Dogs is back on PS5 !

The next Watch Dogs will be released at the end of the year on PS5 ! Ubisoft gives us therefore the smile with a game that you had not seen since 2013 ! The name of the last new ? Watch Dogs : Legion !

This time, there in London in a world very open, with lots of stories possible, from characters to embody… and cameras and computers to hack ! It is gone !

WRC 9

This time, not survival… but a thrill ! Sony will also launch its PS5 with the ninth WRC ! The racing game will be released with new events in Kenya, Japan and New Zealand.

A good surprise for the fans since neither Nacon, nor Sony had not yet announced the new… The editor has, therefore, been balanced a few days ago with a teaser. We expect the images !

Gollum will be on PS5 !

The fellowship of the Ring could jump for joy… or not : Lord of the Rings : Gollum will be available on the latest console from Sony ! The project remains very unclear, and Daedalic doesn’t mean anything…

All we know is that the game will be released in 2021 on PS5. And also that we will have to play with Gollum and Smeagol, depending on the mission. We can be sure that the graphics will be down… It is already not bad !