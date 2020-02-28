PS5: the DualShock 5 will have a removable battery ?

Share on Facebook

According to our colleagues of Video Games, the DualShock 5, the PS5 could have a removable battery. More details in this article

Information about the PS5 remain very poor at the present time. Yet our confreres of Video Games come to disclose a potential patent with the gamepad DualShock 5. It would also be equipped with a removable battery.

Fans of the PS5 have recently learned that the controller could detect the sweat of a player, but also his heart rate. It was then the only info about the controller to the console of Sony. However, as we used to know, a new patent would have made its appearance, on the web, about the DualShock 5.

The fans will no doubt show themselves delighted. In fact, very little information circulating to this day about the future technological jewel of Sony. Even if it may still be desired, the “Players” would like to know a lot more about their upcoming console, despite it all.

That is why, a new info, even about the controller to PS5, is good to take. The players learn that the DualShock 5 may have a removable battery. Eh, this is may not be really good news.

The DualShock 5 of the PS5 with a removable battery

In fact, if this patent is true, this would imply that the controller of the PS5 would not hold the battery. His eldest did not already long the charge… Not sure that the fans seem to be thrilled to learn that the younger sister takes even less time…

Even if many of the rumors circulating about the PS5, the famous patent on the controller of the console would be, to him, beautiful and authentic. Sony has also given a brief description about it:

“A charging adapter wireless that can be attached to a controller. It can also be coupled by induction to a charging station. The goal is to recharge the battery of the controller. “It remains, therefore, to learn if the firm is japanese going to stay on this project or if it will prefer to make changes before the exit.