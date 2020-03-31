PS5: the new console from Sony will be available in the end of the year 2020 !

Share on Facebook

This is a new one, which should cheer a lot. According to Sony, the PS5 will indeed be available for the holiday season !

The pandemic of Covid-19 impact very seriously many industrial sectors. However, Sony says the PS5 will make his appearance by the end of the year. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

For many companies, the pandemic of the Covid-19 is a true economic catastrophe.

In fact, the measures taken to eradicate the virus will not pair with certain activities.

For fans of video games, a question arises. What about the PS5 and its release scheduled for the end of the year ?

There is little the japanese firm had already made an inventory of the situation..

On the site LetsGoDigital, you can read that the ” health crisis ” has not yet delayed the launch of the PS5 for the time being “.

However, the situation has since evolved and doubts bubble to the so surface. What is it now ?

According to Sony, the PS5 will have no delay !

Don’t worry, the news is good ! In response to concerns of players, Sony has then made a second statement.

According to the representatives of the company, the PS5 will be so no delay.

Thus, the future console will do well and its appearance by the end of the year. Moreover, it should even be available for the holidays ! Here we are relieved.

On the official site of Sony, you can also read that there is ” no significant impact on their business for the current fiscal year “.

However, experts are not as optimistic. According to them, the crisis that we face will still have an impact.

In fact, the number of consoles available at launch of the PS5 could be reduced. According to them, a shortage is expected in the weeks following its release.

Until then, enjoy the last hours with your PS4 !