PS5: the new console from Sony will not have a delay in production !

Share on Facebook

The Covid-19 will there be an impact on the release date of the PS5 ? According to a representative of Sony, there will be no delay on the production.

The biggest concern of gamers is that the production of the PS5 to be impacted by the pandemic Covid-19. Don’t worry, the new console from Sony will be well and his input this year. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Between Sony and Microsoft, the battle has already begun. By the end of the year, the 2 giants in the video game balanceront then their new machines on the market.

However, something could actually hinder the release of these future consoles. You will have understood, this is the Covid-19 !

Definitely, the virus does not make us gifts. To prevent its spread, many sectors have had to stop their activity.

Thus, the middle of the video game seems to be all the more affected. The factories of production no longer runs !

All the players of the planet will then ask the same question… the output of The PS5 will be impacted by the crisis that we face ?

Don’t worry, it is nothing ! As expected, the PS5 will be available before the end of the year.

According to a representative from Sony, the PS5 will have no delay !

Here’s a good news ! The PS5 will therefore integrate our living rooms without any hindrance. For players, it is a real relief.

While rumors about the console are ever growing, this official announcement comes as a true blessing.

According to the representative of Sony, the firm ” sees no significant impact” . However, it could still be one.

According to experts, the number of consoles available at launch will be reduced. In fact, a shortage is expected.

Hope to get the PS5 as soon as you leave, you need to be quick !

Moreover, the future machine ad full of beautiful surprise. Fast and backwards compatible, Sony has not done things by half.