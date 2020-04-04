PS5_ the new video game console Sony would have overheating problems !

Share on Facebook

A few months before its release the PS5 is in the news. According to rumors the console to have overheating problems.

The PS5 should be out before Christmas 2020. A few weeks ago, the product has been presented to explain the new revolutions of the console. But after the noises of corridor, the console would have overheating problems.

It’s Daniel Rubino, a blogger at Windows Central, it balances out the information. The PS5 has the desire to do so, edaughter is not yet perfect for its official release.

Sony has possibly aimed too high with his PS5. According to information collected by the blogger, all agree to say that the console has overheating problems.

“Sony may be pulled too high (and underestimated) Microsoft ” claim the developers of games from Sony. Then, these problems could endanger the Sony ?

According to what they say to the developers, these issues of overheating would be equivalent to those of the Xbox 360. A console not all young.

In the tweet from Daniel Rubino he goes into the technical details of the why and how. But in short, the PS5 could be the delay in its release to solve this problem of overheating.

According to Daniel Rubino, the console could therefore be a delay of between 6 and 12 months ! But for the moment Sony has not announced an official exit delay.

It is not known what games will be present on the new PS5. “Thees developers have no idea of what they will be able to optimize because Sony has still no idea of what the PS5 is going to deliver the level of performance “

Good, it should not ignite for as much. For the moment these are only rumors of the corridor, so nothing is official.

It’ll have to wait until the official presentation of the console and its games to know the veracity of all these rumors. We hope to learn more soon !