PS5: the Sony console could be unveiled in the day !

The firm Sony is preparing a nice surprise for his audience ? A new rumor announcing a possible presentation of the PS5 today !

While we already know a lot about the Xbox Series X, Sony makes us wait ! However, the PS5 may very well make its appearance very soon… MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Rumors, and even rumors ! On the web, they are quite prevalent. It is necessary to believe that the players can not wait any longer. So they want a new PS5 ! And for good reason ! On the side of the american giant, we already know a lot.

The design features, Microsoft has decided to reveal its future console. If one knows that the Xbox Series X will be released by the end of the year, an announcement has made a lot of noise. Thus, the machine will make 12 Teraflops ! It is what it is ! We can therefore expect to get a machine powerful in your rooms.

In Sony, the strategy is quite different. In fact, the firm has decided to reveal the least possible. It is simple, almost nothing is known ! However, the leaks about the PS5 do not cease to invade the Canvas.

Sony could very soon tell you more about the PS5

If we believe the rumors, the PS5 will also make its appearance in 2020. Also, the pro version could indeed land at the same time as the classic version ! However, a new ad just hit the web.

The info comes from 4Chan. On the forum, users were able to discover an important date… the presentation of the PS5. As well, the console should be unveiled today ! No, you’re not dreaming. Also, this is not all !

The information is accompanied by the technical sheet of the product. It then says that the power of the console is a 13.3-Teraflops ! To be more than its direct competitor. The PS5 could also display a price of 499 dollars. To have confirmation, there’s no more wait.