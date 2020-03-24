PS5: the Sony console will be backwards compatible with over 4000 games !

Share on Facebook

Sony has just made it known, through a press release, that the PS5 will officially be backward-compatible with over 4000 games

In this period of confinement, any good news is to take. Well even more when it comes to the future of the Xbox Series X or the PS5 of Sony. Indeed, the latter would be, in the end, backwards compatible with more than 4000 games, according to a press release published by the japanese firm.

Great news for all gamers who were beginning to take fright, a few days ago, when Mark Cerny was: “We have had a look on the side of the 100 PS4 games the most played. And we expect that most of them are playable at time of release of the PS5. “

Of course, even 100 games backward-compatible was still a great news. But when we announced that all of the games PS4, PS3, or even PS2 and PS1 would be, we could not be disappointed.

Precisely, on this subject, Sony has just reset a few items as reported in our peers, Phoneandroid. The firm, doing so to know about the PS5:

“With all these great games PS4, we have dedicated great efforts to ensure that our fans can play their favourite games on PS5. We believe that the vast majority of the 4000+ titles that PS4 will be compatible with it. “

Of games backwards compatible on the PS5, of a better quality ?

You show that you are no doubt reassured by learning that so many of the games PS4 will be able to be replayed on the PS5. Well you should know that another new arrives.

In fact, you have already seen several remakes of older games suited on the PS4. The latter with a much better quality compared to their output several years ago.

Well Sony has made know the games backwards compatible will run ” at a frequency boost on PS5. So that they can take advantage of a number of frames per second higher or more stable and with a more high-definition “.

The japanese firm also adding: “We are currently evaluating the games individually. To identify any problem that needs an adjustment in relation to the development efforts of origin. “

Before concluding by speaking of the announcement of Mark Cerny last week:” a few days ago, Mark Cerny has provided an overview in speaking out of the top 100 PS4 games the most played. Which proves to what point our efforts at backwards compatibility is going in the right direction “.