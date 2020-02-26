PS5: will she be more powerful than the Xbox Series X ?

Share on Facebook

We therefore reserve the next generation of consoles ? Between the Xbox Series X and PS5, the battle has already begun.

The next generation of consoles should soon see the light of day ! But the Xbox Series X, or the PS5, will be the most efficient ? MCE TV says it all !

For the players, the waiting is unbearable. They all await with impatience the arrival of the new console generation. PS5 or Xbox Series X, what will be the favorite console of the public ? Besides, we already know something. For developers, the conclusion is without appeal. The machine of the japanese giant is already their favorite product.

The two market leaders have decided to opt for strategies quite different. If Microsoft has already unveiled a lot, Sony remains very discreet about the PS5. Thus, the american firm has made an announcement exclusive. The Xbox Series X will thus be 12 Teraflops ! It is what it is. As a reminder, this unit allows you to measure the power of a machine. The Xbox One X was then half less.

Power + speed + compatibility = Xbox Series X 12 teraflops and so much more. Discover what the next generation of gaming means to the Xbox: https://t.co/WWFJ6YkHzT#PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/RDlWXwVF8f — Xbox (@Xbox) February 24, 2020

The Xbox Series X more than the PS5 ?

The Xbox Series X will she be more powerful than the PS5 ? So there are big chances that yes. Also, the console will also a big trend. Thus, it will be backwards compatible ! A great opportunity to bring out your old games lying around in the closet. The american giant would have left its competitor japanese on the side of the road ? Certainly not.

In Sony, the rumors are far more numerous than the official announcements. However, in the worst way possible seems to be a strategy that works. On the Canvas, the players don’t talk about the PS5. The mystery, which revolves around the console, obsessed with it. Thus, their next ad could make a lot of noise.