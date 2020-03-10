PSG — Borussia D.: online broadcast of the match of the playoffs of the Champions League

Wednesday, March 11, in Paris at the stadium “Parc des princes” will be the return match of 1/8 final of the Champions League between the French PSG and Borussia Dortmund (beginning at 22:00, live broadcast on channel “Football 1”). The first team meeting in Dortmund ended with the victory of “bees” with the minimum advantage — 2:1.

The podium will be empty

In connection with the spread of the coronavirus across Europe, it was decided to hold the match between PSG and Borussia Dortmund without spectators. Did not help the Parisians and total disinfection of the arena club staff treated stairs, ramps, escalators, and other places, but these measures did not convince the city authorities to change their decision.

Access fans at “Parc des princes” will be closed

Guide team through the official website announced that it will reimburse the cost of tickets to those fans who were planning to support the team in Paris, and each of them will contact you personally.

The referee from England

The UEFA Committee of umpires assigned to work the match the team of referees from England headed by 41-year-old Anthony Taylor.

With 2013 the first year the category of FIFA, the referee had a chance to meet both teams. Dortmund spent three games in which once won the (UEFA Champions League 2018/2019, club atlético de Madrid 4:0), drew (LE 2015/2016, PAOK FC 1:1) and lost (UEFA Champions League 2019/2020, “inter” — 0:2), and Parisians both their games won (Shakhtar — 2:0 in UEFA Champions League 2015/2016, and the “real” — 3:0 in UEFA Champions League 2019/2020).

41-year-old Anthony Taylor

Rivals in the Championships of France and Germany

After the defeat in Dortmund the team of Thomas Tuchel won the championship of France “Bordeaux” (4:3) and “Dijon” (4:0), the more extended his lead in the table (the Parisians ahead of the second Marseille on 12 points and have one game in hand) and reached the final of the national Cup, defeating in the “Lyon” (5:1).

As for Dortmund, the team Lucien favr won three consecutive Bundesliga victory over Werder Bremen (2:0), “Freiburg” (1:0) and VfL Borussia (2:1) and came in second place in the table behind leaders Bayern on four points.

The stadium “Parc des princes”

The home arena of the PSG over 120 years — the stadium was built in 1897, and its construction has been spent 150 million francs. This structure was initially built as a velodrome, but then it was reconstructed in the football stadium.

Prior to 1998, was also the main stadium for the games of the French team, while in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis specially for the 1998 world Cup was not built “Stade de France”. “Parc des princes” has hosted two finals of the European Championships (1960 and 1984) and five decisive matches of the European Cup (the Champions Cup in 1956, 1975 and 1981, and the Cup winners ‘ Cup in 1978 and 1995).

“Parc des princes” took two finals of the European Championships and the five decisive matches of the European Cup

