PSG: the coronavirus may be expensive in Paris !

PSG : why the security measures taken to counter the coronavirus could cost in Paris ? It explains everything.

The coronavirus is still his own. This time it is PSG who could pay the price. Indeed, since the appearance of the virus at the beginning of January 2020, the spread of concern.

Moreover, in recent times the governmentdoes put in place security measures to prevent the spread of the virus. In effect, the government banned gatherings of more than 5000 people !

And in this period of the Champions League, the consequences can be felt. Because in addition to losing the support of the 12th man, the PSG could also lose a nice little fortune. It is good neither for morale nor for the business !

PSG – BVB : a match behind closed doors ?

The threat of the coronavirus is more and more heavy in France. It is a fact. Moreover, the government did not hesitate to take drastic measures. Indeed, several concerts have already been cancelled. The fans of football, including PSG are spared … finally, until today !

We hate to announce some bad news, but the next few matches, PSG are likely to play out behind closed doors. A new terrible since the PSG is supposed to play the return match of the 8th finals of the Champions League. Indeed the parisians get their opponents germans on the 11th of march at the Parc des Princes. But the rumors of a behind-closed-doors continue to circulate.

And as if this was not enough, in addition to losing the support of its fans, the PSG risk of losing a nice little fortune. In fact, if the match is played behind closed doors, they are no less than 5 million euros that went up in smoke. This is the recipe for “game day” which includes the ticketing, hospitality and miscellaneous sales made on this day. In Spain, they have already decided that the match Valencia-Atlanta will be played behind closed doors. For the moment, we do not know more for the PSG. Case to follow.