PSG: Thiago Silva returned to Brazil because of the supermarkets empty
Share on Facebook
Thiago Silva is back in Brazil ! The defender of PSG has left France, but the reason for his departure is somewhat surprising !
Thiago Silva has left France in this period of containment to be coming back to Brazil ! And the reason of his departure is surprising ! MCE TV tells you more !
France is in quarantine. In fact, since Monday, 16 march, the French, like the italians and the spaniards, are forced to stay at home.
The reason for this ? The COVID-19, virus very contagieux that propagates with a speed unbelievable ! Moreover, the containment is intended for the protection of the population.
Also, the price is the same for everyone ! The people are not immune to it ! And the players of the PSG, Thiago Silva and Neymar have decided to quickly return to Brazil !
But if Thiago Silva has left France, it is not by fear of the virus ! In fact, the reason of his departure is very surprising !
Also, the wife of the brazilian took the word and explained why they had decided to return to their country of origin !
THIAGO SILVA RETURNS TO BRAZIL
It is on Instagram that the wife of the football player took the floor. In effect, she explained :
“Actually, it is a decision we make together, me and my husband. The situation in Paris, it’s really sad. “
“I did nothing to the market. We decided to find a flight to return to Brazil because here I still find things in the supermarket. “
“As I had more food in me, it would be really difficult to stay 30-40 days without food.”
An explanation that has not convinced users ! In fact, on Twitter, Thiago Silva, and his wife is scolding !
We could read : “the More you explain, the more you sink ! Go, but don say nothing, it is worse ! “Ouch !
We could also see : “there is not even a supermarket in Brazil from what you tell me” . A small joke to relax the atmosphere !