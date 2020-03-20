PSG: Thiago Silva returned to Brazil because of the supermarkets empty

Share on Facebook

Thiago Silva has left France in this period of containment to be coming back to Brazil ! And the reason of his departure is surprising ! MCE TV tells you more !

France is in quarantine. In fact, since Monday, 16 march, the French, like the italians and the spaniards, are forced to stay at home.

The reason for this ? The COVID-19, virus very contagieux that propagates with a speed unbelievable ! Moreover, the containment is intended for the protection of the population.

Also, the price is the same for everyone ! The people are not immune to it ! And the players of the PSG, Thiago Silva and Neymar have decided to quickly return to Brazil !

But if Thiago Silva has left France, it is not by fear of the virus ! In fact, the reason of his departure is very surprising !

Also, the wife of the brazilian took the word and explained why they had decided to return to their country of origin !

THIAGO SILVA RETURNS TO BRAZIL

It is on Instagram that the wife of the football player took the floor. In effect, she explained :

“Actually, it is a decision we make together, me and my husband. The situation in Paris, it’s really sad. “

“I did nothing to the market. We decided to find a flight to return to Brazil because here I still find things in the supermarket. “

“As I had more food in me, it would be really difficult to stay 30-40 days without food.”

An explanation that has not convinced users ! In fact, on Twitter, Thiago Silva, and his wife is scolding !

We could read : “the More you explain, the more you sink ! Go, but don say nothing, it is worse ! “Ouch !

We could also see : “there is not even a supermarket in Brazil from what you tell me” . A small joke to relax the atmosphere !