PSG vs Borussia Dortmund live stream, preview, betting tips

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund live stream

PSG – Borussia Dortmund.

PSG lost spectators and Verratti, and Mbappe and Silva are in doubt. How to get Borussia with Holann?

In any other case, Paris would have been a favorite, but not now.

There were no sensations on Tuesday: RB Leipzig and Atalanta calmly completed what they started and threw Tottenham and Valencia out of the Champions League . But on Wednesday, it will definitely be hot: none of the teams provided a comfortable advantage – it’s almost impossible to name the quarter-finalists and favorites.

Especially in the match, “ PSG ” and “Borussia”. Dortmund players are able to prick any opponent, especially when the stadium is empty (minus the crowded Park de Prens because of the coronavirus). But Parisians have a bunch of stars and an away goal. The odds are still 50 to 50.

Who will watch the match on TV

Borussia will not have injured Thomas Delaney (did not play in 2020) and Marco Royce (in the infirmary since the beginning of February). Seriously, but not like PSG’s. Thomas Tuchel does not count on Ander Herrera with damage to the thigh muscles and disqualified Tom Ménier and Marco Verratti. And that’s not all. “ Mbappe has a sore throat. We decide only on Wednesday. Like Thiago Silva, but he was already training, ”Tuchel lamented.

Face to face

PSG have never beaten Borussia (two draws and one loss).

“Paris” never went to the next round of the Champions League if they lost in the first match.

In the last four rounds of the playoffs, Dortmund must have reached the next stage if it won the first game.

Borussia have never won an away match in the Champions League playoffs since 2014. Then Jurgen Klopp successfully brought the team to St. Petersburg for a match with Zenit.

Indicative compositions

PSG

It’s difficult to catch the obvious favorite in the return game: PSG can win, but with the necessary difference? A reliable bet with “both will score” flows smoothly from here. There is no doubt that Neymar , Angel di Maria , Edinson Cavani and Mauro Icardi will come up with at least one goal in the fun of Dortmund defense. But the “yellow-blacks” obviously will not hold a dry match: in 2020, the team never left the field without a goal, and in the last 10 matches they shot 30 cans (on average – three per game). And do you seriously believe that they will keep silent in the most important match of the season?

Where to see

The match will be broadcast live by “Match Soccer 1” – beginning

Former midfielder of Spartak and the national team of Ukraine, Maxim Kalinichenko shares his forecast for the match of the Champions League PSG – Borussia Dortmund.

In only one of the last seven matches, PSG scored less than four goals, but will the Parisians be equally effective in the second leg against Borussia?

PSG traditionally has no problems in the French championship – the team of Thomas Tuchel is in the lead in the table according to the results of 27 rounds, having an advantage of 12 points over the second Marseille. In the last match, PSG staged a pogrom against Lyon on his field in the semifinal of the French Cup – the “weavers” lost 1: 5, without giving the grandee proper resistance.

Borussia is fighting a desperate struggle for the championship in the Bundesliga and already has local success in this direction – in the last round, it managed to knock Leipzig out of second place. Thus, the team of Lucien Favre crept to the “Bavaria” at a distance of four points that leave the intrigue alive.

In the first match of Borussia, they managed to beat PSG, but a goal conceded in their field does not make Bumblebees a favorite of the pair. Given the attacking potential of each team, it makes sense to rely on an extravaganza extravaganza – PSG need to recoup and the hosts will definitely not be on the defensive, and Borussia will be able to give an answer to the opponent if necessary.

I propose to put on both goals and the total more (3.5) goals for a coefficient of 2.01 in 1x bet.

Check out one more of our forecasts for this match.