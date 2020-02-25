Published a new video of horror Quiet place 2

Paramount Pictures has presented a new clip of the sequel of the horror film “the Quiet place”, the shooting of which has already been completed.

Their roles will be back, Emily blunt, Noah Joop and Milly Simmonds. Also in the film will star Cillian Murphy and Brian Tyree Henry.

Director of continuing will be made by the author of the first part John Krasinski. The premiere of the film “Silent place 2” is scheduled in Ukraine on 19 March 2020. Dubbed the trailer can be viewed here.

Recall that the original film was released in 2018 and has collected in world hire more than $ 300 million. with a budget of $ 17 million. In the story the family lives on a remote farm and is trying to survive in an apocalyptic world where you cannot make loud sounds, to avoid being seen by monsters.

As previously reported, released the first official trailer of the Ukrainian esoteric detective “Outsider.”