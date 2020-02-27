Published the first Ukrainian trailer cartoon wrestling monster League

Paramount Pictures presented the first trailer for the animated film about wrestling “League of monsters” (Rumble – original title).

The Director of the cartoon was made by Hamish REP (“Shrek 2” “Shrek the third”).

Imagine a world where peacefully and happily with people living monsters. Favorite entertainment of this fantastic world – Grand fighting monsters in the ring, where there are stars and the outsiders. And when in the hands of a young trainer gets a fighter, in which no one believes, he will do anything to lead him to victory. The animated adventure is preparing for the monster rookie and his coach a lot of tests.

In the Ukrainian film the animation will be released on 28 January 2021. Now available official trailer:

