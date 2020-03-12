Puma: their new sneakers look like Adolf Hitler !

Share on Facebook

OMG ! Puma has released some new sneakers that seem to be at the heart of a new scandal on the Canvas. Some compare it to Adolf Hitler !

Sneakers bearing the likeness of Hitler ? According to some users, the new sneakers from Puma are like him in every way. Yes, these were put side-by-side a picture of the dictator and that of the new shoes of the brand.

For them, the resemblance is so obvious ! With Storm Adrenaline, Puma has created sneakers at the image of the Nazi. Finally, thee-giant has passed any comment, to the chagrin of the Tweeters to the origin of this analysis.

According to them, the tip of the new Puma mimics point-to-point hairstyle of the chancellor. As to the black tab on the laces, it would be the mustache, if known Adolf… ! This seems far-fetched. But look more closely, there is indeed a similarity.

Puma panics the Canvas: his new sneakers look like Hitler !

Such a comparison is not a good pub, for Puma. Finally, it is very unlikely that the mark has knowingly thought in designing its shoes. However, the twittosphère has not spared the brand, with the reactions still in the bidding.

Even the name, Storm Adrenaline, reminiscent of the name of the paramilitary wing of the nazi party : Sturmabteilung (SA). Fun fact, others have compared the shoe to other figures, such as Edgar Allan Poe, nikolai Gogol and Jean Rochefort.

In fact, everyone went to his little comment. With the exception of Puma, which has not even raised this pick. Finally, to find similarities between objects is not a phenomenon born out of yesterday. A few years ago, researchers have even compared the shoes of a mummy to Adidas !

