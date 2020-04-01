Punishment for beauty: the doctors find out what disease affects tall, slender girls

Despite the fact that the high and slender girls, it would seem, is doomed to attention, admiring the multimillion-dollar advertising contracts, sometimes they can become a victim of common gynecological diseases endometriosis, which causes infertility.

To such conclusion scientists from the Danish Centerfo rClinical Research and Prevention, whose report was published in Annals of Human Biology, writes Daily Mail.

Scientists came to the conclusion that the disease occurs with a frequency of 1 in 10 women. Victims of endometriosis have problems with conception and pregnancy.

During the research it was established that the disorder is more common in thin women with above-average growth. These are the results of observations with the participation of more than 170 thousand girls aged 7 to 13 years.

Endometriosis is associated with increased levels of the sex hormone estrogen influences the growth of girls. He also causes the growth of tissues, which actually provoke the disease. We are talking about the endometrium — tissue lining the inside of the uterus.

Girls with a higher body mass index, that is more dense and short, rarely faced with endometriosis, as shown by the observations. The authors believe that the critical period of time during which the disease is developing, often skipped by professionals. As a result, the diagnosis is delayed for several years.

The likelihood of endometriosis can be set at an early age that will allow doctors to start early treatment and prevention, slowing the growth of the endometrium. When the endometrium grows outside the uterus (e.g. ovaries), the cells of this tissue, when broken down do not have space to exit. They bleed, the blood and affects other organs.

