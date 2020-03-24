Puppy scared of the owner by faking their “bloody murder” (photo)

In Vietnam almost got a heart attack when he saw his favorite, a two-month puppy Corgi named godi, real estate lying on the floor in blood. However, although this spectacle, and recalled the scene of the murder actually happened here is another crime. Thief godi got to fruit pitaya, sometimes called dragonfrut. And smeared them with red juice, eating fruit. Good biting, hody decided to sleep. And he sleeps always on his back, with his paws up.

The owner of godi posted pictures in the social network Facebook. Many users at first were horrified, not understanding what was happening. And only then appreciated the humor of the situation.

Photo candythecorgiofficiall.

