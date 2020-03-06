Purchased products six months ahead: Ksenia Sobchak saved from coronavirus

38-year-old Ksenia Sobchak, who interviewed Renata Litvinova, I’m sure that the level of infection with coronavirus in Russia, glossed over by the authorities. She doubts that the country bordering with China and abolished the direct flights, fewer cases than in Italy. According to Sobchak, the authorities hide the statistics to avoid panic.

The presenter gave a personal example. She was invited from China for teacher of Plato. To be safe, she took for him an apartment and put on a 24-day quarantine. In order not to waste time and to make sure that everything is in order, Sobchak tried to take the tests. But it was impossible. According to her, hospitals are not issued reagents for analysis. Tests in a private clinic is also impossible.

“You have to go to one place in the city centre and do the analysis there, waiting for him with other suspects. Other options, if you are not assigned to an urban clinic, which has recently also started to make the tests, not” — outraged Sobchak, after all, in this clinic, just to catch the virus.

“I believe that the prevalence of coronavirus is strongly suppressed in our country. Why? Panic because our government is afraid more than of the virus. I’m afraid that people will stop going to work and sweep it all products. Just imagine for a second that the coronavirus circulated in Russia, which is on the border with China and a direct flight was not canceled, LESS than in Italy if you believe the official statistics! Can you believe this? Seriously? Simple really no one needs to panic and purchase products. Try a mask to buy in Moscow. This whole quest. And if so will it be with meat or bread? So better give me the tests in one place, where we will be able to understate everything as you want, and go to work”, — said Sobchak.

She admitted that bought products in the next six months, does not lead Plato to kindergarten and strengthens the immune system.

