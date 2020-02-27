Pussycat Dolls: badbuzz after their show completely missed !

Share on Facebook

The Pussycat Dolls have experienced a badbuzz on the set of “The One Show” on Tuesday, February 26 ! They came to sing their new title “React”.

We can’t always succeed ! This is the lesson that we learned the Pussycat Dolls last night. When they were come to interpret their new title ” React “, everything does not go as expected. Indeed, they have been the victim of a technical disaster ! A problem that has ruined their entrance !

The five women were set back. They were waiting for the play of the light and snaps into place. In effect, this would launch the beginning of their choreography. If the lights have not started, the playback on it, though. This problem was completely taken by surprise the group! Consequently, they remained frozen on the spot! A scene somewhat funny ! But this has not prevented to deliver a beautiful performance after that !



THE RETURN OF THE PUSSYCAT DOLLS

The problem was quickly resolved. The host of the show, Matt Baker has asked that the service starts again. He has represented the five young women, Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta, crying : “They now play their new single, the Pussycat Dolls , “The show was able to start. Hoping that this badbuzz be the last !

The Pussycat Dolls will be on tour throughout England from April 2020. In effect, they will start in the city of Cardiff. Besides, they have booked a score of dates ! They will also occur in Australia. Coming back with a bang ! Will they visit France ? 15 years after the beginning of their career, there is no doubt that the fans would be there to meet you ! In any case, we hope !