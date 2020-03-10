Putin agreed to the resetting of their presidential terms, the state Duma supported

The Russian state Duma adopted amendments to the Constitution to abolish presidential terms. The amendment gives an opportunity to the incumbent President Vladimir Putin to be reelected in 2024.

Provides that the nullification of presidential terms will take place after approval of the amendments by the Constitutional court after the entry into force of the amending law.

Before the vote in the state Duma addressed President Vladimir Putin. He offered to reset his presidential terms and to allow him to participate again in elections. Meanwhile, Putin called the idea impractical to completely remove the restrictions on number of presidential terms. In the version of the amendments approved by the state Duma, retained the rule that a person cannot be President for more than two cadences.

We will remind, the idea to rewrite the Constitution, Putin made January 15. Politeksperty believe that the only aim of the project is to allow Putin to stay in power after 2024.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter