Putin allowed the Russians don’t run through April

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Путин разрешил россиянам не работать весь апрель

In Russia, where all the current non-working week in connection with the pandemic coronavirus, President Putin decided to allow the country’s citizens not to work until the end of the month. They promise to pay wages. Putin himself has already switched to remote mode.

“Extend mode days before the end of the month, through April 30, with pay — Vladimir Putin”, — stated in the message Telegram channel Mash.

We will note, according to the operational headquarters, today in Russia recorded 3 548 cases of infection with coronavirus in 76 regions. 30 people died, 235 recovered.

We will remind, the Russian government decided to close the country’s borders from midnight March 30. Temporarily restrict the movement through road, rail, pedestrian, river and mixed checkpoints, as well as through the overland section of the Russian-Belarusian border.

As reported by “FACTS”, President Vladimir Putin decided to take advantage of the situation with the pandemic COVID-19 — he invited the G20 leaders to cancel anti-Russian sanctions.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article