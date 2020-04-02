Putin allowed the Russians don’t run through April

In Russia, where all the current non-working week in connection with the pandemic coronavirus, President Putin decided to allow the country’s citizens not to work until the end of the month. They promise to pay wages. Putin himself has already switched to remote mode.

“Extend mode days before the end of the month, through April 30, with pay — Vladimir Putin”, — stated in the message Telegram channel Mash.

We will note, according to the operational headquarters, today in Russia recorded 3 548 cases of infection with coronavirus in 76 regions. 30 people died, 235 recovered.

We will remind, the Russian government decided to close the country’s borders from midnight March 30. Temporarily restrict the movement through road, rail, pedestrian, river and mixed checkpoints, as well as through the overland section of the Russian-Belarusian border.

As reported by “FACTS”, President Vladimir Putin decided to take advantage of the situation with the pandemic COVID-19 — he invited the G20 leaders to cancel anti-Russian sanctions.

