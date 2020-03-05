Putin and Erdogan agreed on Syria: what is known about the meeting in the Kremlin

Thursday, March 5, took place in the Kremlin the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The negotiations lasted almost three hours behind closed doors. On the agenda was one issue — the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib.

After the meeting, the presidents made statements. Putin said that they managed to find a solution. “We don’t always agree with our Turkish partners in assessing what is happening in Syria. But every once in critical moments, based on the high level of relations, we were able to find common ground, to reach acceptable solutions. It happened in the course of this meeting”, — said the Russian President.

Erdogan said that Turkey, starting from midnight in the night from 5 for March 6 introduces the ceasefire in Idlib. “Our goal is to not to aggravate the humanitarian situation in the region”, — said the Turkish leader.

He noted that his country would make every effort to assist those in need in Syria, and to ensure the return of refugees to their permanent residence. At the same time, Erdogan warned that Turkey reserves the right to respond to attacks from Syria if they are to repeat.

