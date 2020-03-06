Putin and Erdogan agreed on the ceasefire in Idlib

By Maria Batterburyon

Путин и Эрдоган договорились о прекращении огня в Идлибе

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, they agreed on the introduction of ceasefire in Idlib. He said this during a press-conference on results of negotiations with the leader of the Russian Federation, reports “League.News”.

According to the President of Turkey at midnight from 5 to 6 March in Idlib would enter a ceasefire.

“Today we showed the will for a settlement. Starting March 6, you would enter a ceasefire. This will be carried out all the necessary steps,” Erdogan said.

He noted that the challenge for Turkey is to not degrade even more the humanitarian situation in the region and promised to sposobstovat to facilitate the return of refugees to their places of residence.

