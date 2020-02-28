Putin and Erdogan phoned after fighting in Syria: as agreed

Путин и Эрдоган созвонились после боев в Сирии: о чем договорились

The presidents of Russia and Turkey, held telephone talks, which are associated with the fighting near Idlib. .

As reported by Telegram-channel “Before anyone else. Well, almost”, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to consider holding a meeting at the highest level. It is to be held in the near future. This was stated by the representative of the President of Turkey.

Photo: Xinhua / Global Look Press.

