Putin and Erdogan was inspired by social creativity

Cartoonist Sergei Elkin responded in a new caricature of new fighting in Syria, which involves, among troops of Russia and Turkey.

The drawing was published in the Telegram-channel artist.

Elkin depicted an imaginary conversation between President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“It’s either war, or tomatoes!”, angrily says Putin Erdogan.

Recall, hundreds of trucks from Turkey carrying more than five thousand tons of tomatoes, more than a week stood on the border of Ukraine with Russia. This happened due to delays for the promised increase in quotas for the import of Turkish tomatoes to Russia. As I suspect this is due to aggravation in relations between Istanbul and Moscow over Syria.